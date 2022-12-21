Since the beginning of the war in Donbas, the nature of hostilities has changed - not least due to the appearance of drones. Exactly how drones facilitated the work of aerial reconnaissance and how it works after February 24, told the platoon commander of one of the reconnaissance units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

the video published by the "Ukrainian Witness" project shows the work of Ukrainian air reconnaissance in Zaporizhzhia, summer 2022. His heroes are soldiers with the callsigns Technar and Faust.

Faust is the commander of a platoon of unmanned aerial reconnaissance systems of the Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast TD brigade. He himself is from Sumy region, and he got into the Council of Frankivsk region through marriage: Faust got married on February 24, 2022.

The man grew up on the border with Russia.

"We knew their soul very closely," he recalls. "I understood from childhood that this war would happen." Back in 2014, Faust went to war as a volunteer, served in intelligence. The man has considerable combat experience, in particular in the Mariupol region: he was in Chermalyk, Pavlopol, Pishchevyk, Shyrokyn, fought in Pisky and Vodiane.

Before the full-scale invasion, he transferred to TD, but after February 24, he again found himself in intelligence.

A technician is a programmer from the Frankivsk region, who has been serving in the Council of Ministers since February 25. The question why he changed the programming to serve in air reconnaissance is answered unambiguously - the war has begun.

Faust spoke about the enemy his unit is facing in the Zaporizhzhia direction: they have mobilized fighters of the LDPR and Russian attack aircraft. The work of the latter is felt especially keenly - it is, in particular, a high-quality counter-battery fight: Ukrainian UAV pilots are constantly under fire.

At the time of filming, Faust's unit helped the artillery destroy several dozen units of Russian equipment. According to the military, he does not keep count of the destroyed enemy personnel.

The commander also spoke about how the appearance of drones in the Ukrainian army's arsenal changed the nature of hostilities. Yes, back in 2015, in order to adjust artillery fire, the scout had to go negative (this is what the military calls the enemy's positions among themselves). Intelligence units went to the forefront, constantly exposing themselves to danger. Now these roles are performed by drones.

"You investigate the goal, you lead it," Faust concludes his story. "It's more like hunting."