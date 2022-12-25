Russian occupants are actively moving equipment to strengthen Melitopol frontline, - Andriushchenko. VIDEO

Russian occupants began to actively transfer their equipment to Zaporizhzhia region. They are strengthening Melitopol frontline area.

It was stated by Advisor to Mariupol Mayor Petro Andriushchenko in Telegram channel, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Extremely high movement of equipment.

After yesterday's "cotton" in the area of Urzuf, today an abnormally high movement of military convoys towards Zaporizhzhia region (Berdiansk direction) is recorded in Mariupol and Mariupol district.

- Through Mariupol - Mangush - APCs, command posts, (so far) manpower.

- From Mangush district through Mangush from villages on the Azov coast - tracked military equipment in large numbers.

Taking into account the public information from the Ukrainian intelligence, the Melitopol section of the front is being openly strengthened," he said.