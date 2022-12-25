Two Russian kamikaze drones became entangled in camouflage net and could not destroy Ukrainian tank. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers practically saved their tank from being destroyed by kamikaze drones by simply pulling a camouflage net over it.

As reported by Censor.NET, a video recording was published on the network in which one of the soldiers tells and shows the enemy drones that could not reach the armor of the tank through the net. One of them fell on the camouflage net, caught on a tree.

WARNING! Profanity!

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"Two Russian kamikaze drones of the Lancet-3 type attacked a Ukrainian tank, but could not destroy it because they were entangled in a camouflage net. The tank crew, who saved the car by stretching the net, deserve high state awards and higher positions, they are responsible soldiers.

The volunteers who wove this net deserve medals and thanks from the state. And the Ukrainian defense industry should learn the purposes of the Lancet as soon as possible and establish the production of kamikaze drones, which show themselves to be one of the cheapest and most effective types of weapons that will be used more and more every day in the war," writes the editor-in-chief Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, in the comments to the video.

Watch more: Emotions of pilot of Ukrainian drone while adjusting artillery fire and accurately hitting position of Russian occupiers. VIDEO