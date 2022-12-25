In Mariupol, Russian occupiers are demolishing historical buildings, - Andriushchenko. VIDEO

In temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russian invaders are demolishing historic buildings in the city center.

Petro Andriushchenko, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The Drama Theater is not the only one. In the center of the city, the occupiers began to demolish buildings, including those of historical importance. The famous House with a Clock, where the studio of the world-famous monumental artist, mosaic artist Aranutov was located. Under the excavator," he wrote.

Absolutely everything of historical value is turned into ashes in the city, emphasized Andriushchenko.