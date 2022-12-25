Russians shelled two hospitals in Kherson during day, these are targeted strikes, - RMA. VIDEO

During the Russian shelling of Kherson, two hospitals were damaged, and there were no casualties.

Yaroslav Yanushevych, the head of the Kherson RMA, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Ruscists continue to attack hospitals in the Kherson region. These are targeted terrorist attacks on institutions that provide assistance to people.

Yesterday, the enemy targeted two medical facilities in Kherson.

The occupiers attacked the territory of the Kherson Regional Clinical Hospital. The regional psychiatric care facility was also attacked – the doctor's office, part of the roof, and the heating system were destroyed.

Fortunately, as a result of these enemy attacks, no one was hurt.

The video shows the arrival of an enemy projectile over the territory of the regional clinical hospital," Yanushevych said.