Ukrainians captured another newest Russian T-90M tank, which exploded on mine. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers captured the newest Russian T-90M tank.

The corresponding video was posted on his page in Facebook Ivan Savelyev, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Aristarchus is f##king everyone with his ATMs, and I am with machine guns))))) Another t90m and this is what I personally do not understand. These greedy, unworthy people, WHAT? STARTED TO PUT TANKS INTO BATTLE WITHOUT CORD-MT?! These are not your machine guns, these are MY machine guns!!!" he commented on the video.

