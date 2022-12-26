Situation in Donbas is difficult, occupants spend all available resources to squeeze at least some progress, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 306th day of the war with Russia.

"Brief report on today. First - the frontline. Bakhmut, Kreminna and other areas in Donbas that require maximum strength and concentration. The situation there is difficult, painful. The occupants are spending all the resources available to them - and these are significant resources - to squeeze out at least some progress. And I am grateful to all our guys who are standing on the positions, standing firmly and who still find opportunities not only not to lose anything, but also to knock out the occupiers, to "minus" them.

Today, I would like to commend the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade for capturing the occupants in Donetsk region. This is very important. It will allow us to liberate more Ukrainians. I would also like to mention the 80th and 95th Separate Air Assault Brigades for the successful destruction of the enemy force in the Lyman direction. Well done, guys! The more the occupants lose, the more time we all gain for Ukraine.

The second is energy. Today, I held a special meeting with government officials on the situation in energy and infrastructure. We are preparing for the next year, and not only for the winter months. There are threats that must be eliminated. There are steps to be taken. And the state will definitely do them. I want to thank all employees of energy companies, all repair teams for the fact that this Saturday and Sunday - on Christmas Eve and Christmas - we managed to give people more energy.

Third point. Today, I held an extended meeting on the results of the visit to the United States and the implementation of the agreements. We will not lose time. We will implement everything we agreed on in Washington quickly. As much as possible," Zelensky said.