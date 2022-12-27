Next year should be decisive, we are preparing for it, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 307th day of the war with Russia.

Corresponding videо was published by press service of President, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"This week will be important for Ukraine from the political point of view. We are entering the next year and must maintain a common understanding of our national goals. Of course, it is the liberation of our land from the enemy, as well as the restoration of Ukraine, the return of our people home, further rapprochement of our state with key partners, the opening of new opportunities for Ukraine in the world - these are all the tasks for the near future. And not only for the state, but also for each and every one of us. Soon I will present my view on the implementation of these tasks in the annual address to the Verkhovna Rada on the external and internal situation of Ukraine. I want this message to be not a report, but our conversation about the next year.

Today, I held a meeting of the Headquarters - the 44th one this year. The topic is clear. First of all, it is Bakhmut, Kreminna and Donbas in general. Possible actions of the enemy in the eastern direction and our actions. We have listened to the commanders, determined the steps for the nearest future. We continue to prepare the defense and security forces of Ukraine for the next year. It should be a decisive year. We understand the risks in winter, we understand what we have to do in spring, and therefore we understand what results the entire defense and security sector must demonstrate. Separately, we discussed the supply of ammunition and repair of military equipment.

I want to thank our specialists, all our partners, all those involved in the relevant work. We have managed to establish such a system to not only return the repaired equipment to the battlefield, but also to take the trophy equipment from the battlefield and put it to the service of our state. This is a very important result of the year, and all those involved are really well done," Zelensky said.

