Fall of missile in Belarus may be "deliberate provocation of AFU", - Ministry of Defense of Republic of Belarus. VIDEO

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus is considering two versions of the fall of the missile on its territory.

This was stated by the head of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, Kyrylo Kazantsev, Censor.NET reports.

"The target we hit came from the Ukrainian side," he said.

Kazantsev voiced two versions of the fall of the missile: the first - "unintentional launch of anti-aircraft missile defense system due to poor calculation skills" or "missile malfunction", the second - "deliberate provocation of the AFU".

Also remind, on December 29, during a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine, it became known about the fall of a missile in the Brest region of the Republic of Belarus.

The authorities of Belarus declared that this missile is Ukrainian. She summoned the ambassador of Ukraine, Kyzyma. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine declared its readiness to investigate the incident and at the same time did not rule out that the fall of the missile could be the result of provocation by the Russian Federation.Влада Білорусі заявила, що ця ракета - українська.