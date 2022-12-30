Russians are increasing movement of equipment from Mariupol towards Berdiansk, - Andriushchenko. VIDEO

The Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied Mariupol are increasing their movement towards Berdiansk.

This was reported by the mayor's adviser Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The increase in the movement of wax in the direction of Berdiansk continues. Every day, on average, up to 10 units of tracked equipment are transported by trawls in the direction of Berdiansk. The increased movement of trucks with still manpower. Now they are openly mobilized in most of the territory of Russia," the message says.

According to Andriushchenko, they drive in from the direction of Novoazovsk, then the trucks are stopped at the point of the occupiers' mobile phone operator "Phoenix" and they force all soldiers to buy "Phoenix" packages and turn off the Russian ones.

"A large number of refueling stations both in the direction of Berdiansk/Melitopol and in the direction of Nikolkske/Rozivka. They began to build a fortification line in the area of the village of Rozivka, Zaporizhzhia region, before the entrance from the Donetsk region, in the gap after the railway crossing and the old police post. In recent days, reinforced the movement of rotorcraft over the city. It is mostly connected with the visits of top occupiers," the mayor's advisor concluded.

