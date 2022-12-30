This Christmas has taste of tears and color of blood - Zaluzhny congratulated Ukrainians on holidays. VIDEO

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhny congratulated Ukrainians on New Year and Christmas.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Twitter of Zaluzhny.

"All those who are in the ranks, who are now holding our positions. Relatives and friends of our defenders. Everyone who prays, believes, helps the Armed Forces. Happy New Year and Merry Christmas to everyone who opposes the world evil together with us!" the Commander-in-Chief noted.