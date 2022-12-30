This Christmas has taste of tears and color of blood - Zaluzhny congratulated Ukrainians on holidays. VIDEO
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhny congratulated Ukrainians on New Year and Christmas.
As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Twitter of Zaluzhny.
"All those who are in the ranks, who are now holding our positions. Relatives and friends of our defenders. Everyone who prays, believes, helps the Armed Forces. Happy New Year and Merry Christmas to everyone who opposes the world evil together with us!" the Commander-in-Chief noted.
Всіх, хто в строю, хто зараз утримує наші позиції. Рідних і близьких наших захисників і захисниць. Всіх, хто молиться, вірить, допомагає Збройним Силам. Всіх, хто разом з нами протистоїть світовому злу, - з Новим Роком і Різдвом Христовим!#ValeriiZaluzhnyi pic.twitter.com/on9LktOVFf— Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (@CinC_AFU) December 30, 2022