Today’s missile attack is not result of year, it is result of fate of Russia itself, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that the terrorist state will not receive forgiveness.

"December 31... Today, this Russian missile attack, is not the end of the year, no matter how much the terrorists want it. It is the end of the fate of Russia itself.

A terrorist state will not be forgiven. And those who give orders for such strikes, and those who carry them out, will not receive a pardon. To put it mildly.

Several waves of rocket attack on New Year's Day. Rockets against the people. It is against the people.

The Inhumans did it, and the Inhumans will lose. You and I know it. Terrorists cannot change this.

Your leader wants to show that he has the military behind him and that he is ahead. But he's just hiding. He hides behind the military, behind missiles, behind the walls of his residences and palaces.

He hides behind you and burns your country and your future. No one will forgive you for terror. No one in the world will forgive you for this. Ukraine will not forgive," the president emphasized.

Zelensky thanked everyone who protects Ukraine, as well as the energy workers.

He also urged not to ignore air warning signals.