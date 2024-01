Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko visited Bakhmut, Donetsk region, where fierce fighting continues.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the telegram of the Mayor of Kyiv.

"Russian barbarians will not break us! And our defenders prove it every day. They send greetings from the East of Ukraine!" - the message states.

