AAT hunters destroy occupiers in Bakhmut area. VIDEO

Air reconnaissance and artillery of the 71st separate hunting brigade of the AAT destroyed the positions of the Russian occupiers near Bakhmut.

Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, published a video recording of a successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers on his page.

"According to the guidance of the UAV operators of the 71st separate hunting brigade of the AAT, the artillery covered the enemy fortifications near Bakhmut. But it was so accurate that there were almost no occupiers left there.

In particular, drones hovered over Russian positions and adjusted their fire. And at the same time, the course of the attack was filmed in real time. They recorded the losses of the occupiers — at least a dozen. The devastating fire cleared their positions to such an extent that the AAT hunters had only to go there. That's what they did later," Butusov writes in the comments to the recording.

