We must put an end to Russian aggression this year, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Occupants have been postponing for half a year a date of expected seizure of whole Donbas. They were expecting it by New Year - and our defenders are demonstrating success again. Occupants are constantly increasing their forces in Donetsk region - they are doing it right now.

It was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening video address, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"I wish you health, dear Ukrainians!

Today there are new and powerful results from our diplomatic marathon.

France is taking European defense support to Ukraine to a new level, and I thank President Macron for this leadership.

We will receive more armored vehicles, including French-made wheeled tanks. This is something that sends a clear signal to all our other partners: there is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western-style tanks. And this is very important to restore security for all Ukrainians and peace for all Europeans.

Especially before the new "Ramstein" such a signal is extremely relevant. We must put an end to the Russian aggression this year and not postpone any of the defensive capabilities that can accelerate the defeat of the terrorist state. Modern Western armored vehicles, Western-style tanks are just one of such key capabilities.

I would like to thank Denmark today after the conversation with Prime Minister Frederiksen. I informed her on the current situation at the frontline, that Russia is planning another wave of aggression for the coming months. We must make this wave the last one - no chance for terrorists to take vengeance.

Today, I have heard strong support for Ukraine from Denmark, readiness to strengthen our positions in the fight against aggression. And it is very important that this year Denmark will defend the security and interests of Europe and international law as well as after February 24.

Today, I spoke with the President of Romania. It was a meaningful and diverse conversation. I thanked Mr. President for the level of cooperation we achieved last year. This applies to political, defense and economic cooperation as well. We have done a lot together to protect the Black Sea region. I am confident that this year we will do even more.

As I have already said, every day I will continue such diplomatic activity - this marathon of negotiations with the leaders of partner states and friends of Ukraine around the world. We have already responded and will respond very concretely and effectively to any new attempt of the aggressor to mobilize and throw something else against Ukraine. Exactly with what is necessary on the battlefield and for the protection of the entire territory of our state.

Each of our partners will have very specific information about the needs of our protection. And we all have the same goal: to put the Russian aggression to an end as soon as possible, to restore reliable and lasting peace.

We are discussing our initiative - our formula of peace with all leaders. These are ten clear points. All security elements, our territorial integrity, complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine and full guarantee of justice, that is, punishment of all those guilty of this aggression and crimes against Ukraine and Ukrainians, as well as compensation for all damages caused to Ukraine at the expense of the terrorist state's assets.

Today I would like to mention our fighters in the Bakhmut direction, in particular the special unit of the GUR "Shaman", as well as the border guards of the Luhansk detachment, who together with the fighters of the International Legion of Defense of Ukraine inflict numerous losses on the enemy and drive the occupiers from their positions on the outskirts of Bakhmut. This is a good result, and I am grateful for it.

Each such result and each day of the enemy's failures in the Bakhmut direction and in Donbas in general is a significant weakening of the aggressor state. The occupants have been postponing the date of expected capture of the entire Donbas for six months. They were waiting until the New Year - and our defenders are demonstrating success again. The occupants are constantly increasing their forces in Donetsk region - they are doing it now. And every such day with our successes is a new proof of the insanity of the idea to attack Ukraine. If only such news from the front can return a sense of reality to everyone in Russia, we will have to ensure it as much as possible.

And we must understand how difficult and painful this task is. But it cannot be done otherwise. Terrorists must lose despite everything they try to do to strengthen themselves.

I thank our defenders of Bakhmut fortress!

I thank all our soldiers who withstand the pressure in the Soledar direction and defend their positions!

I thank, of course, all our fighters who give quite encouraging news from Luhansk region and some southern regions of our country!

I thank everyone who is fighting for Ukraine!

Thanks to everyone who helps us!

Glory to Ukraine!" said Zelensky.