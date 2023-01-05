Four leaders of partner states are aware of Ukraine’s defense needs, - Zelensky. VIDEO

In evening of January 5, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a traditional video address to Ukrainian citizens.

As informs Censor.NЕТ it was posted on Facebook page of the President.

"Today was another active diplomatic day: four more leaders of our partner states are fully informed about Ukraine's defense needs and the nearest plans of the terrorist state.

Russia will not be able to hide in silence its preparations for a new wave of aggression against Ukraine and the whole of Europe. The world will know in all details how and when the aggressor is preparing a new escalation in this war. And every new mobilization step of Russia will be known to the world even before it takes it. We will ensure this.

And we are strengthening the defense of Ukraine every day. I always discuss two things with all leaders: more defense support for our state, that is, more weapons for our army, and more protection for all Ukrainians - protection on the ground, in the sky and at sea.

Today I want to thank President Biden and Chancellor Scholz for the decision to strengthen our defense, a very important decision. We will have another Patriot battery and powerful armored vehicles - this is really a great victory for our country.

I am grateful to everyone who helps our people in defending freedom! I thank everyone who fights and works to ensure that terrorists lose!" Zelensky noted.

