UOC MP stated that Epiphanius does not have permission to serve in Lavra. They say it’s "power grab". VIDEO

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate claims that the "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" reserve did not receive any letters from the Orthodox Church of Ukraine about holding Christmas services.

The corresponding statement was published on the website of the UOC MP.

The UOC MP refers to the meeting of the Acting general director of the reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" Oleksandr Rudnyk with "representatives of the clergy and brothers of the Lavra", which took place on January 5.

"O.V. Rudnyk stated that no appeals about the use of the Assumption Cathedral and the Temple of the Remembrance for religious services were received from the OCU, and the reserve did not receive any orders in this regard, but about the intention of the leaders of this denomination to be on January 7 in the Assumption Cathedral, he is not aware of it, therefore he cannot confirm such information," the message reads.

In confirmation of his words, the UOC MP published a video in which Rudnyk, when asked about the Epiphany service, says: "I have not received either an official appeal or an unofficial appeal from the OCU. I have not received any orders regarding this as of now (the evening of January 5. - Ed.)" and crosses himself to emphasize the truthfulness of his words.

In the UOC MP, Epiphanius' intention to hold a service on January 7 in the Dormition Cathedral on the territory of the Lavra was called "an attempt to forcefully seize... the cathedral by means of blackmail and misleading society."

The UOC-MP also accused all mass media, which published a statement from the official website of the OCU, that they allegedly did not verify this information, and "instead filled the information space with another fake from the OCU".

Also remind, that earlier the OCU announced that the head of the church, Metropolitan Epiphany, plans to hold a Christmas service in the Holy Dormition Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra on January 7.