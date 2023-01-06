SBI searched traitor Saldo. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The employees of the SBI conducted a search of Volodymyr Saldo, the main collaborator of the Kherson region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Bureau.

"Russian documents with direct instructions to commit crimes against Ukraine were found in his estate and at the residence of the traitor's henchmen," the message reads.

Saldo found information on the structure of the occupation administration and the calculation of salaries in rubles. As well as notes on the specifics of the legislation of the Russian Federation and information on Kherson patriots and activists.

"Saldo's library deserves special attention, where he probably gathered his ideology about Great Russia. Along with such publications as "Empress Catherine II", "Russia. Great Destiny", "Moscow. Reflections in photographs" is next to the manual "The Joy of Sex". A book about the wisdom of love." There are also a lot of Soviet heraldry and awards and St. George's ribbons," noted the SBI.

Saldo is accused of treason, collaborationism and justifying the aggression of the Russian Federation, the indictment against him has been sent to the court.















