The occupiers who survived the attack in Makiivka were brought to Samara.

As reported by Censor.NET, they wrote about it on social networks and published a video of them getting off the plane. On the recording, you can see at most eight mobilized people who managed to survive.

It will be reminded that the attack on the location of the mobilized occupiers was carried out on New Year's Eve. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that the number of people killed in Makiivka as a result of the attack on the place of deployment of Russian servicemen has increased to 89. According to unofficial information, on New Year's Eve, thanks to a precise strike by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, it was possible to eliminate about 400 mobilized Russians in Makiivka, and about 300 more invaders were wounded of varying degrees of severity.

It was noted that Russian soldiers were stationed in the building of the local vocational school No. 19.