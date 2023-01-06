"Shchedryk" from Ukrainian Armed Forces: Ukrainian warriors congratulated citizens on Christmas. VIDEO

Center of Military Music Art of Ukrainian Air Forces congratulated Ukrainians on New Victorious Year and Merry Christmas.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, greeting video on "Shchedryk" was posted on the page of Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff in Facebook.

"This year's Christmas has a bitter taste of tears and the color of blood... the price we pay every day is measured by the lives and health of our warriors. But we are strong!", - the statement reads.

The military emphasize that a nation is born in the struggle, so they urge Ukrainians to continue fighting the invaders.

