Security Assistance Package for Ukraine is based on specifics of military operations over next few months - White House. VIDEO

Latest defense assistance package from USA takes into account particularities of combat operations that Ukraine is going to face within next few months.

This was stated by the coordinator for strategic communications of the National Security Council in the White House John Kirby, informs Censor.NЕТ with a reference to Voice of America.

"We want to make sure the Ukrainians are well equipped and prepared for the fighting they're going to face in the next few months. We are providing assistance packages based on our continuous conversations with the Ukrainians," the Biden administration official said.

