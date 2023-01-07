Head of train, Roman (Trak), is fighting under Soledar. In one battle, he personally destroyed three invaders | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO

Interview of Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov with defender of Ukraine Roman (call sign Trak).

Roman fights in Soledar every day, Censor.NET reports.

In civilian life, he was the head of the Kyiv - Berdiansk train. And now he is a sergeant of the 46th Airborne Assault Brigade.

Roman told Yurii Butusov about the battle in which he personally destroyed three Russian invaders.

