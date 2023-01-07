I wish Merry Christmas to all who celebrate it this day, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a traditional address to Ukrainians on January 7 and congratulated everyone who celebrates Christmas on this day.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Zelensky official Facebook.

"I wish Merry Christmas to everyone who celebrates today, on this day, which has already become historic for Ukraine, for the spiritual independence of our people.

I was glad to see today how many people, how many of our warriors attended the worship in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra - on the holiday which is one of the origins of the Ukrainian cultural tradition.

It is very important that a sincere prayer for Ukraine was heard in the Lavra today and from now on. And that no one will make a Ukrainian a stranger in the Lavra. Ukrainian independence must be strong in all its elements. And it will be so. Forever.

We are ourselves in charge of it. And it is very important to continue to stay in the mood that was felt today. The joy of strengthening Ukraine and achieving historical justice. I wish all Ukrainian men and women to have such a mood more often," the Ukrainian President noted.

