Occupants are now concentrating their major efforts on Soledar, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 320th day of the war with Russia.

Corresponding videо was published by press service of President, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Today I held a regular meeting of the Headquarters. The main attention was paid to the situation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions - those areas that are the hottest now. Bakhmut and Soledar, Kreminna and Svatove, general prospects in Donbas for the coming weeks. The battle for Donbas continues. And although the occupants have concentrated their greatest efforts on Soledar, the result of this difficult and long battle will be the liberation of our entire Donbas.

I thank all our soldiers who defend our Bakhmut and show maximum resilience! I thank all the soldiers in Soledar who are withstanding new and even tougher attacks of the occupiers! It is extremely difficult: there are almost no whole walls left there... Thanks to the resilience of our soldiers there, in Soledar, we have won additional time and additional forces for Ukraine.

And what did Russia want to win there? Everything is completely destroyed, there is almost no life left. And thousands of their people were lost: the whole ground under Soledar is covered with the corpses of the occupiers and scars from the blows. This is what madness looks like.

I thank all our defenders for every step forward in other areas on the front line, for the gradual advance - very careful, calculated and therefore absolutely reliable," Zelensky said.

