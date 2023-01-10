Russia not to publish lists of occupiers liquidated in Makiivka. VIDEO

Lists of mobilized Russians eliminated in Makiivka will not be published in order not to give information to "foreign intelligence".

This was stated by the military commissar of the Samara region of the Russian Federation Oleksiy Vdovin, Censor.NET reports with reference to Insider.

"The lists will not be published. All available information in the military commissariats is provided personally to members of the families of servicemen - either during the application or, in the case of several servicemen, the employees of the military commissariat personally notify," he said.

The commissioner said that such lists would become a source of information for the intelligence of other states.

"Lists cannot be published. First, this is personal data, secondly, it is, of course, work for foreign intelligence, to identify and carry out provocative measures against relatives of servicemen," Vdovin emphasized.

Also remind that the attack on the location of the mobilized occupiers took place on New Year's Eve. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that the number of people killed in Makiivka as a result of the attack on the place of deployment of Russian servicemen has increased to 89. According to unofficial information, on New Year's Eve, thanks to a precise strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, about 400 mobilized Russians were eliminated in Makiivka, and about 300 invaders were wounded of varying degrees of severity.

It was noted that Russian soldiers were stationed in the building of TTC No. 19.