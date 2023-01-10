Defeat of Russian aggression must remain non-alternative, free world has everything necessary for this, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of 321 days of war with Russia.

Corresponding videо was published by press service of President, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Today is a new stage of our diplomatic marathon. Four more conversations with European leaders: President of the European Council, Prime Minister of Belgium, President of Estonia and Prime Minister of Ireland. I informed them about the situation on the battlefield: about the difficult situation in Donetsk region, about the constant Russian assaults and the fact that Russia does not count its people, does not spare the locals and does not stop before any criminal activity.

This can - and must - be countered only by a new level of modern military equipment that Ukraine can receive from its partners. And I thank all the leaders who help us for understanding that now is the time for new powerful solutions, for new powerful support.

The free world has everything necessary to stop Russian aggression and bring the terrorist state to a historic defeat. And it is important not only for us. It is important for global democracy - for all those who value freedom. The defeat of the Russian aggression must remain without alternative - despite everyone and everything Russia will try to throw into the battle.

Watch more: Occupants are now concentrating their major efforts on Soledar, - Zelensky. VIDEO

I thank everyone who helps us to defend Ukraine and freedom! I thank everyone who is fighting for independence! Today I would like to especially note the soldiers of the 46th separate airmobile brigade for their bravery and fortitude during the defense of Soledar! Thank you, warriors! Thank you to everyone who works to strengthen Ukraine!" Zelensky said.