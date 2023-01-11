Occupants hit pyrotechnics warehouse in Kharkiv - detonation started, - RMA. VIDEO

In the evening of January 10, Russian occupation troops shelled Kharkiv and hit a pyrotechnics warehouse, as a result of which it began to detonate.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram by the head of Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv.

He said that Kyivskyi district of the city came under fire. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Specialists of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.

Read more: Russians shelling Kharkiv again, infrastructure is under attack, - Terekhov