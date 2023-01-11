Lithuania and Poland will support Ukraine to victory, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 322nd day of the war with the Russian Federation.

The corresponding video was published by the press service of the president, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, here in Lviv, important news for Ukraine was announced during the Lublin Triangle Summit - our special format with Poland and Lithuania.

Poland decided to transfer tanks to Ukraine - I thank you for that. Thank you to President Duda, the Government of Poland, and all our Polish friends.

Lithuania is transferring anti-aircraft systems to our country - the weapons we need to protect against Iranian drones and to protect our energy industry. I thank Gitanas for this yet another manifestation of unchanging and principled support for Ukraine, which began even before February 24 and will continue until our victory.

Today I heard this confidence once again from Andrzej and Gitanas - together we will go the way to restoring the security of Ukraine and the whole of Europe, to restoring our territorial integrity, to restoring peace. Russian aggression must lose - and it will," said Zelensky.

Read more: Russian occupiers are trying to take Soledar, they suffer heavy losses, fighting continues, - General Staff