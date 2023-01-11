Lithuania and Poland will support Ukraine to victory, - Zelensky. VIDEO
The corresponding video was published by the press service of the president, Censor.NET informs.
"Today, here in Lviv, important news for Ukraine was announced during the Lublin Triangle Summit - our special format with Poland and Lithuania.
Poland decided to transfer tanks to Ukraine - I thank you for that. Thank you to President Duda, the Government of Poland, and all our Polish friends.
Lithuania is transferring anti-aircraft systems to our country - the weapons we need to protect against Iranian drones and to protect our energy industry. I thank Gitanas for this yet another manifestation of unchanging and principled support for Ukraine, which began even before February 24 and will continue until our victory.
Today I heard this confidence once again from Andrzej and Gitanas - together we will go the way to restoring the security of Ukraine and the whole of Europe, to restoring our territorial integrity, to restoring peace. Russian aggression must lose - and it will," said Zelensky.