Ukrainians in Lviv greeted Duda with ovations. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Residents of Lviv, in the evening of January 11, welcomed the President of Poland Andrzej Duda in Lviv with a standing ovation.

According to Censor.NЕТ, on the video which was published in Twitter by Duda's office, Lviv residents applaud the Polish President, thank him and shake hands.

On Wednesday, January 11, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with his Polish and Lithuanian counterparts Andrzej Duda and Gitanas Nausėda in Lviv. They signed a joint declaration of the presidents of the Lublin Triangle.

"Jestem Prezydentem RP. Reprezentuję Polaków. To była owacja dla Polaków, nie dla mnie. Dla całego naszego społeczeństwa za to, ze w trudnym czasie niosą pomoc".

Prezydent @AndrzejDuda | Lwów

🇵🇱❤️🇺🇦






