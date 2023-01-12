Armed Forces captured "Wagnerian": "There were 12 of us, and there were three left when I left". VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders captured a Russian from the "Wagner" PMС, who was "mobilized" from prison.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the press officer of the First Separate Special Forces Brigade named after Ivan Bohun Taras Berezovets.

Berezovets noted that the occupier was wounded, and Ukrainian defenders provided him with medical assistance.

According to the prisoner, this was his first battle. He served time for drugs, a fatal traffic accident, and robbery.

The man said that his name was Igor Olegovich Kurinev, he lived in the city of Sarapul, and he had children. He has already "served" 5.5 years. He has 1 year and 9 months left to serve.

He said that his commander is probably no longer alive. Kurinev said that he had already managed to take part in the fighting in Popasna and Lysychansk.

"Here in the forest strip, that part had to be cleared. I'm an assault plane," he says.

He added that there were about 12 soldiers in his detachment, and a total of 30 people. Of them, about 3 people remained. The occupier himself was also wounded.

"There were three left when I left. I was going to the evacuation point. Tank (there were three hundred. - Ed.), today, at 9 or something," he says.

In the Lysychansk direction, the occupier added, there were about 500 "Wagnerians", but later they were all taken from there to the forest belt.

"We arrived 3 days ago. We were brought by 40 people. And they brought us periodically every 2-3 days," said the occupier.

The prisoner declared that there were many wounded and killed in the ranks of the Russians.