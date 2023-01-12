We cannot confirm that Russia has taken Soledar - Austin. VIDEO

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin commented on the situation near Soledar in Donetsk region.

"At the moment we cannot confirm the reports that Russia has taken Soledar. Of course, I have seen some of these reports - but you know that the situation there is very unstable and dynamic, with dynamic fighting in that area. It has changed many times and the battles there are quite fierce. But the Ukrainians have shown themselves very, very impressive. They continue to fight very hard," Austin said.

