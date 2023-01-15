I have been receiving reports from Dnipro all day. Debris removal continues there, - Zelensky. VIDEO

On the evening of January 15, 2023, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a traditional address to the citizens.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of President.

Zelensky noted: "Today I have been receiving reports from Dnipro all day. The debris removal continues there.

All the necessary services are involved, and I thank everyone who is carrying out the rescue operation!

As of now, the fate of more than 30 people who could have been in the house at the time of the terrorists' missile hit remains unknown.

Dozens of people were rescued from the rubble, including six children. We are fighting for every person! And the rescue operation will last as long as there is even the slightest chance to save lives.

Since the missile attack, Ukraine has heard words of condolences and support from many leaders, public figures, journalists and ordinary people from around the world. I thank everyone who did not remain indifferent! It is very important that normal people unite in response to terror"

As it is known, as a result of a missile strike on January 14, a civilian high-rise building was hit in the city of Dnipro. The whole entrance was destroyed.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Kyrylo Tymoshenko said that 15 people were rescued in the destroyed building.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznychenko released information about 5 dead and 60 wounded people, including 12 children.

In the evening of January 14 Reznichenko announced the figures of 10 dead and 64 wounded.

As of the evening of January 15, President Zelensky announced new figures - 25 people were killed, including 1 child. 73 people were injured, including 13 children. 43 people are wanted

