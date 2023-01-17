Kharkiv Territorial Defense fighters perform combat tasks on front line. VIDEO
Fighters of the Kharkiv Separate Territorial Defense Battalion published a video recording fragments of their combat work on the front lines.
As Censor.NET reports, the fighters note that the Russian occupiers constantly fire from various types of weapons and are constantly repulsed.
"Comrades were wounded and killed. Constant shooting from machine guns and machine guns, shelling from mortars, grenade launchers, and guns. Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. This is how the soldiers of the Kharkiv separate territorial defense battalion protect Ukraine from the hordes of Moscow orcs," Territorial Defense fighters wrote in the comments to the video.