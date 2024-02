Fighters of the 92nd separate mechanized brigade named after Kish otaman Ivan Sirko captured a group of six Russian invaders.

As Censor.NET reports, according to the soldiers, all the prisoners have been mobilized. One of them was wearing a uniform very similar to the Ukrainian uniform. The prisoner assures that he bought it in Moscow.

