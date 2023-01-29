Situation is very tough. Russian attacks are constant in Donbas, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky traditionally addressed Ukrainians with a video address on January 29, 2023.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of Ukrainian President.

"Today I held a regular meeting of the Stavka. The main focus, of course, was on the situation at the front. First of all, in the Donetsk region and in the southern areas.

The situation is very tough. Bakhmut, Vuhledar and other areas in the Donetsk region are under constant Russian assaults. They are constantly trying to break through our defense.

The enemy does not count people and, despite its numerous losses, maintains a high intensity of attacks. In some of its wars, Russia has lost less than it puts in, for example, near Bakhmut.

And this can only be countered by extraordinary resilience and a full understanding that by defending Donetsk region, our soldiers are defending the whole of Ukraine. We are doing our best to ensure that our pressure still outweighs the occupiers' assault capabilities.

It is very important to maintain the momentum of defense support from our partners. Speed of supply has been and will be one of the key factors in this war.

Russia hopes to prolong the war and exhaust our forces. So, we have to make time our weapon. We have to speed up events, accelerate supplies and open up new necessary weapons options for Ukraine.

This week we have significant defense results in our relations with the United States, Germany, Poland, Canada, Belgium, Norway, Italy and other countries. We have to make the next week no less strong for our defense."

