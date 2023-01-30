Russian terror must lose everywhere and in everything - both on battlefield and in absence of ruins in our country - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 341st day of the war with Russia.

Corresponding videо was published by press service of President, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The whole day today I'm on a business trip - first to Mykolaiv, then to Odesa. I had a meeting and talks with the Danish delegation - with Prime Minister Frederiksen and representatives of the coalition of parties. In particular, the Danish Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs were also part of the delegation. We discussed Ukraine's defense needs in great detail. We talked about what can help us liberate our territory - our south, our east. Russian terror must lose everywhere and in everything - both on the battlefield and in the absence of ruins in our country - so that we can rebuild everything and thus prove that freedom is stronger.

Denmark has supported our Black Sea Export Initiative and joined the Grain from Ukraine program. The fact that we have made significant progress in the area of food security proves that we can make progress in other areas of our Formula for Peace.

We also talked about what we need in the context of rebuilding Ukraine. Of course, I paid special attention to the internal situation in Mykolaiv and Odesa regions - I held relevant meetings with the military and regional leadership. This is not only about security - although the security of our south is first and foremost. It is also about the social situation in the regions and the economic opportunities available.

Our task to survive is a common task. The task of the Defense and Security Forces, our entire state, business and everyone who works for the Victory of Ukraine," Zelensky said.