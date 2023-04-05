Combat work of sniper of SOF pair near Bakhmut. VIDEO

SOF’s fighters published fragments of the combat work of Ukrainian snipers near Bakhmut.

As Censor.NET reports, more than ten accurate shots were recorded on the recording.

"More than 10 destroyed occupiers are the result of the work of SOF's sniper pairs in the Bakhmut district during the last few days.

At night, the enemy tries to advance and storm the positions of the Defense Forces in the indicated direction. Our soldiers are constantly observing, detecting, and destroying the enemy's manpower from different distances and with different calibers," the soldiers wrote in the comments to the video.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Read more: Pentagon: We understand Ukraine’s strategy in Bakhmut. AFU are capable of moving to next phase