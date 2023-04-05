STATE BUREAU: Russia’s FSB appointed traitors to SSU leadership and dismissed General Baranetskyi / Yuriy Butusov. VIDEO

Intelligence and subversive activities against Ukraine, placement of "their people" in various state and law enforcement agencies. Investigation completed: SSU and State Bureau of Investigations released new evidence of Kulinich’s cooperation with Russian FSB. Who supervised former head of SSU Main Directorate in Crimea? What happened to Bakanov and how did Russian FSB lobby for dismissal of Baranetsky from his position as Deputy Head of SSU and appointment of Naumov in his place? This is what we will discuss live with Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET.