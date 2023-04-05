American "Avenger" SAM have arrived on combat duty in Ukraine. VIDEO

"Avenger" SAM complexes will protect the airspace from "Shahed" and cruise missiles in the Northern operational area.

A video with a presentation of the work of the SAM was published by the press service of the Joint Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Avenger" SAMs are already on combat duty in the Northern operational zone. They are capable of providing short-range mobile air defense for civil infrastructure facilities, units of the Security and Defense Sector against cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, aircraft, and helicopters at low altitudes," said the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Naev.

He noted that the military was trained in the management of air defense systems in Germany. Naev thanked the partners and testified that the equipment is easy to use.

It is noted that the Avenger air defense system is equipped with a thermal imaging sight, which allows it to work day and night. The machine is armed with Stinger missiles and a large-caliber Browning machine gun. Control is carried out from the machine tower or from the remote control. The "Avengers" have a radar station of an enhanced type, so the enemy has no way to detect this target.

Read more: Russian Federation used strategic stockpile of long-range missiles for strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, - Air Force