They surrendered Mariupol and Chongar. FSB moles in Ze-environment / Uncensored. VIDEO

In fresh "Uncensored" on Censor.NET, Maryna Danylyuk-Yarmolayeva has prepared an analysis of traitorous roast for you. So, SBI and SSU have actually admitted that Russian special services deployed their people in strategic regions and deliberately disrupted work in border regions. SBI and SSU have now exposed Bakanov and his deputies, Oleh Kulinich and Andriy Naumov, with their latest record.