Results of visit to Poland will be tangible for our front, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Ukrainian citizens at an end of 407th day of full-scale war with Russia.

The corresponding video was posted by Presidental press service, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"I've been in Ukraine all day today, in Kyiv, here on Bankova Street. A day of internal meetings and preparations for the events scheduled for the coming weeks.

I held a meeting with Prime Minister Shmyhal to discuss more topical issues. Coordination of state steps and decisions. A meeting on the security situation, the work of law enforcement agencies. Our international agenda includes preparing meetings, negotiations, and appeals. As always, I was in touch with the military: everything related to the hottest spots on the front line.

It is very important that the content of the visit to Poland, the work of our delegation in Warsaw and in constant communication with our Polish partners should be tangible for our frontline. Defense and protection of our people, support of our resilience, especially of our warriors, is the number one issue in all negotiations and meetings. It is the defense - weapons for Ukraine, ammunition for Ukraine, new defense systems for Ukraine. And I thank Poland, I thank our partners for making this visit really meaningful," Zelenskyy said.

