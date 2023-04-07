NSDC and government prepare new sanctions list, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Ukrainian citizens at an end of 408th day of full-scale war with Russia.

The corresponding video was posted by the press service of the President of Ukraine, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The Commander-in-Chief's rate. The main focus is on the battles for Avdiivka and Bakhmut, for Luhansk region, for each of those areas where the enemy is trying to break the defense of the whole of Ukraine. I am grateful to every soldier, sergeant, officer and general who is resisting this. Who are gaining stability for Ukraine - for the whole state - right there in the hottest spots of the front line. The commanders of the directions, the Chief of Staff, and the intelligence community reported to the Staff. Separately, they discussed the training of new brigades and the supply of ammunition and weapons to the troops.

Second, the NSDC apparatus, together with the Government and ministries, is preparing a new powerful sanctions list of people working for the aggression, and they will be blocked.

Thirdly, I held a long meeting on energy, both strategic issues - the development and protection of our energy system under any conditions - and current issues, on the energy supply of our people and Ukrainian business.

Fourth, we are adding a new tradition of respect to the official life of our state. Hundreds of thousands of Muslims in Ukraine and the Muslim community of the world - different countries, different nations - observe a strict fast during the holy Ramadan. When the sun goes down, they have an iftar dinner. In Ukraine, it is honored everywhere, even on the front line, even in the midst of fighting. The Crimean Tatar people honor Ramadan... Respect should always be mutual, so starting this year, a special event of respect will be held annually in Ukraine with the participation of the Head of State.

Read more: Zelenskyy: De-occupation of Crimea is no alternative for world

And fifth, today I signed several decrees on awarding state honors to our soldiers: 771 warriors. In total, over 43.5 thousand of our defenders have been honored with state insignia during the full-scale war.

I thank everyone who defends the state! And I congratulate everyone who celebrates the Annunciation today! We pray for the victory of our military and the salvation of all our people from the evil of occupation!" Zelenskyy said.