Captured Ukrainian soldier was beheaded by Russian war criminals from "Rusich" SARG: "How many more such videos will still surface". VIDEO

A captured Ukrainian soldier was beheaded by Russian war criminals from the "Rusich" SARG.

As Censor.NET reports, Russian war criminals published a video of the brutal murder of a Ukrainian soldier on social networks with the caption "You'll be surprised how many such videos will gradually appear."

Many war criminals have repeatedly killed prisoners in the service of the Russian SARG "Rusich". This unit is headed by the Russian neo-Nazi, terrorist Oleksiy Milchakov.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

See more: Russian military serviceman will be tried for brutal murder of civilians of Irpin who tried to evacuate - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS