Zelensky met with bipartisan delegation of U.S. Senate to discuss further steps to help Ukraine. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with a bipartisan delegation of the U.S. Senate consisting of Joseph Manchin, Lisa Murkowski and Mark Kelly.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of Zelensky.

The statement reads: "I informed about the situation on the front line and shared my assessment of the prospects for its development. We discussed in detail the future directions of American assistance and the role of Congress in this process. We are fighting for common values - freedom and democracy.

Our victory will be decisive for the development of the situation in Europe and around the world. Continuation of such comprehensive support - defense and financial - is the key to our victory over the aggressor.

Thank you for your visit to Ukraine. This is an important signal of support for our country and the entire Ukrainian people."

