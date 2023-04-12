There will be no ruins in Ukraine, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky traditionally addressed Ukrainians in an evening video address.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of Zelensky.

The Ukrainian President said: "There will be no ruins in Ukraine. This is our goal. And this will be a very clear proof of the complete defeat of the terrorist state.

Especially since the world knows the solution - regarding Russia's assets, Russian officials, oligarchs who got rich while their state was becoming a terrorist... All these assets should go to compensate those who have been hurt and suffered by Russia. Russian assets should be used to recover from the aggression. The war should be the most expensive for the aggressor. And we are doing everything for this.

I am grateful to our partners who support us. Glory to all our soldiers who are now in combat! Thank you to everyone who helps Ukraine! Thank you to each and every one of you who protects our people and saves Ukrainian lives! Glory to Ukraine!"

