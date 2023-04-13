Ukrainian intelligence already "roughly knows" who executed the soldier, - Lubinets. VIDEO

The intelligence of Ukraine already "roughly knows" who and where could cut off the head of a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

This was stated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET informs.

"Yesterday, I had a conversation with our intelligence agencies. According to their assumptions, they roughly know who did it, in which area, and who directly participated in it, including who was the direct executor," Lubinets said.

Lubinets did not answer a clarifying question about whether it is about terrorists from the "Wagner" PMC.

"These are details that I cannot publicly share. But I can say that, in my opinion, our intelligence functioned as efficiently as possible," he said.

Officially, the Defence Intelligence did not announce the data that the ombudsman stated. The day before, the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, Andrii Yusov, said on the air of the telethon that the verification of the video, which probably shows Russian soldiers brutally executing a Ukrainian prisoner, its content, and location, is still ongoing.

Also remind, on April 11, a video, probably taken in the summer, was shared on social networks. It appears to show a Russian fighter cutting off the head of a Ukrainian soldier with a knife while he was still alive.