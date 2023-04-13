Historic launch of two Neptune missiles that sank Russian cruiser "Moscow". VIDEO

On April 13, 2022, at 2:10 p.m., the RK-360 Neptun anti-ship missile system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a volley of two missiles at the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the Moscow missile cruiser.

Yuriy Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, told about this on his Facebook page.

"Historical video of the greatest naval victory since the Second World War. Exactly one year ago, on April 13, 2022, at 2:10 p.m., the calculation of the RK-360 Neptune anti-ship missile system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired two missiles at the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, a missile cruiser" Moscow". At 2:17 p.m., two missiles hit the cruiser. "Moscow" caught fire. In the evening, the cruiser's crew left the ship and stopped fighting for survival, while towing the cruiser on the morning of April 14, the cruiser "Moscow", weighing almost 12 thousand tons, with a complex of missile weapons, sank "The brilliant success of the Ukrainian soldiers and the engineering feat of the design bureau "Luch" and its head Oleg Korostelev," the journalist said.