FBI arrests US Air Force Airman Teixeira, suspected of leaking classified Pentagon documents, - media. VIDEO

The FBI has arrested US Air Force serviceman Jack Teixeira, a suspect in the leak of classified Pentagon data.

This is stated by US media, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

According to American media reports, 21-year-old Jack Teixeira is a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard intelligence unit. He moderated an online group called Thug Shaker Central on Discord, where documents from the Pentagon were leaked.

As a reminder, military documents detailing secret US and NATO plans to build up the Ukrainian army ahead of a planned offensive against Russia were published in a telegram and on Twitter in early April.

Later, a new batch of classified documents appeared on social media, allegedly detailing US national security secrets regarding Ukraine, the Middle East, and China.

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the leak of a huge number of U.S. intelligence documents.

According to Reuters, the leaked classified information about US and NATO plans to strengthen the Ukrainian Armed Forces before a counteroffensive may be a fake. In turn, according to Politico, the leak of classified documents has led to a crisis in relations between the United States and its allies.

Ukraine has already changed some of its military plans because of the leaked Pentagon classified documents.

The UK Ministry of Defense emphasized that the published documents contain significant inaccuracies, so "readers should be careful not to take statements that could potentially spread misinformation at face value."