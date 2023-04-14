News Video • War

Bombardment of Bakhmut with incendiary ammunition. VIDEO

Russian invaders bombard Bakhmut with incendiary ammunition.

The video is published online, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the video was shot on the night of April 13-14.

