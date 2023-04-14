News • Video • War Bombardment of Bakhmut with incendiary ammunition. VIDEO 15:18 14.04.2023 8 11321 Russian invaders bombard Bakhmut with incendiary ammunition. The video is published online, Censor.NET reports. Your browser does not support HTML5-video It is noted that the video was shot on the night of April 13-14. Read more: Belarus is already preparing sites for nuclear weapons of Russian Federation, - Minister of Defense Hrenin warshoot outArtemivsk Share Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp Share on Viber Copy link