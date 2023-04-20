A unique sewing workshop at 21st Battalion of 56th Mariupol Brigade produces ammunition that has no analogues in Ukrainian Armed Forces. VIDEO

Oksana owned an atelier in Mariupol, sewing clothes for civilians, coats, wedding and evening dresses. Once she was asked to dress marines for an officer’s ball, and since then her life has been connected to army. Later, Oksana joined Ukrainian Armed Forces herself.

A report about the unique sewing workshop on the battalion's base was published on Youtube channel by Censor.NЕТ editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov.

After the full-scale invasion, the woman and her children were under Russian occupation. Oksana leaves Mariupol on foot, and her eldest daughter is taken prisoner.

In April of last year, amid a shortage of supplies, the commander of her battalion thought, "Why not open our own sewing shop, since we already have such a professional with 20 years of experience." According to Oksana herself, it was this business that helped her survive the losses and traumatic events after February 24.

Read more: Last tribute to 56th Brigade soldier Litkovets killed in action on June 6 to be paid in Sumy region today

Now she is the head of the material support platoon's repair shop in the 21st separate infantry battalion of the 56th separate Mariupol brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In fact, she runs a unique sewing workshop on the battalion's base. The peculiarity of the production is that the tailors sew backpacks, pouches, and other ammunition that have no analogues on the balance sheet of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The workshop is based on the needs of a particular soldier or unit, without waiting for official supplies from the Ministry of Defense.